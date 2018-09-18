Bears' Tarik Cohen: Questionable to return with ankle injury
Cohen is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Seahawks due to an ankle injury.
Cohen carried four times for eight yards and caught one pass for 17 yards prior to exiting. He also returned four punts for an average of 14.5 yards per tote. The severity of Cohen's injury is not yet known, but Benny Cunningham figures to see an extended role in the Bear's backfield as long as the second-year running back is out with Bryce Callahan in line to see punt return opportunities.
