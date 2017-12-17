Cohen rushed twice for one yard while hauling in four passes for 16 yards in a Week 15 loss to the Lions.

The highlight of the evening for Cohen was an 85-yard punt return that was called back by penalty. Otherwise, he was targeted six times, but he was unable to produce a play of longer than seven yards, and he lost a potential touchdown opportunity when Benny Cunningham caught a screen pass that he ran into the end zone. Cohen will likely become a dynamic producer once he becomes a featured part of the offense, which is unlikely to happen this season, but he's a player who has incredible value in dynasty leagues. For now, he's difficult to trust in fantasy lineups due to inconsistency in his usage.

