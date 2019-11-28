Bears' Tarik Cohen: Quiet in Thanksgiving win
Cohen rushed three times for nine yards and brought in all four targets for 26 yards in the Bears' 24-20 win over the Lions on Thursday.
Cohen was only a complementary option in the narrow win, as Mitchell Trubisky and the wideout duo of Anthony Miller and Allen Robinson took center stage in the offense, while backfield mate David Montgomery saw the lion's share of the rushing touches as usual. Cohen has yet to log double-digit carries in 2019, but he does now have at least four catches in four straight contests. The second-year back will look to keep that streak going versus the Cowboys in a Week 14 Thursday night matchup.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 QB Preview: Bench Watson?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 13 quarterback options, including...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Backfield messes
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back for Week 13 including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 13, identifying risky plays,...
-
Thanksgiving previews, Week 13 news
Ben Gretch previews the Thanksgiving games while Chris Towers gets you up to speed on the latest...