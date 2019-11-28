Bears' Tarik Cohen: Quiet in Thanksgiving win

Cohen rushed three times for nine yards and brought in all four targets for 26 yards in the Bears' 24-20 win over the Lions on Thursday.

Cohen was only a complementary option in the narrow win, as Mitchell Trubisky and the wideout duo of Anthony Miller and Allen Robinson took center stage in the offense, while backfield mate David Montgomery saw the lion's share of the rushing touches as usual. Cohen has yet to log double-digit carries in 2019, but he does now have at least four catches in four straight contests. The second-year back will look to keep that streak going versus the Cowboys in a Week 14 Thursday night matchup.