Cohen lost two yards on four carries, but caught two of four targets for 26 yards in Monday night's 31-15 win over the Redskins.

Cohen was held in check once again, but at least ripped off a season-long, 24-yard reception Monday. He also placed third on the team in receiving, but is yet to top 50 yards through the air this season. With zero touchdowns to date, either, Cohen will be desperate to get going in Week 4, but his matchup against a tough Vikings defense is hardly ideal.