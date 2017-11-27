Bears' Tarik Cohen: Receives four touches in losing effort
Cohen caught two passes for eight yards while losing 11 yards on two carries in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.
After posting one of his best efforts of the season in Week 11, Cohen was an afterthought in the game plan in this contest. With five or fewer touches in four of the last five games, he's little more than a desperation option for fantasy managers.
