Bears' Tarik Cohen: Receives four touches

Cohen rushed twice for seven yards and caught two passes for nine yards in Chicago's 22-14 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Cohen tied for the team lead with five targets, but even when he caught the football, he was tackled immediately. Despite his lack of involvement, he had a chance to score a touchdown on one of his rushing attempts, but he was ruled out of bounds just short of the goal line. He's averaging just 30 yards per game with only one touchdown, and his combination of a low floor and low ceiling makes him a difficult player to trust in fantasy lineups, though he has slightly elevated value in point-per-reception leagues.