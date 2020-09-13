Cohen rushed seven times for 41 yards while catching both of his targets for an additional six yards in Chicago's 27-23 win over the Lions on Sunday.

With the Bears trailing throughout the second half, it was disappointing that Cohen only saw a pair of targets, however, with the Detroit defensive front failing to provide much penetration at the line of scrimmage, Cohen was productive on his limited rushing attempts. As the clear second running back on the team, unless he's consistently productive in the passing game, his fantasy value lacks the upside to make him a strong line up option.