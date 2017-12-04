Bears' Tarik Cohen: Returns punt for score in Week 13
Cohen caught four passes for 39 yards while adding five yards on two carries along with a touchdown on a punt return Sunday against the 49ers.
Cohen appeared to make a bad decision when running backwards after fielding a punt, but once he changed direction, he found a seam and showed off his blazing speed as he ran untouched for the score. Otherwise, he caught each of his four targets, and he continues to be terribly underused in the Bears offense. With just 31 touches over his last five games, his lack of volume makes him a risky fantasy option.
