Bears' Tarik Cohen: Rumbles in start
Cohen took 11 carries for 77 yards but didn't draw any targets in Saturday's preseason game against Arizona.
Lauded for his pass-catching potential throughout the draft process, Cohen surprisingly hasn't been targeted through two preseason games, instead doing all of his damage via the ground, where he's piled up 18 carries for 116 yards (6.4 average). He started Saturday's game in place of Jordan Howard (eye), carrying the ball on the first two plays of the opening drive. Jeremy Langford (ankle) was held out for a second straight game, and while the veteran did resume practicing earlier in the week, Cohen has already made a strong case to serve as Howard's top backup -- a role that could include quite a bit of passing-down work.
