Cohen rushed five times for 24 yards and a touchdown in Chicago's Week 17 victory over the Vikings, and he ended the season with 1,189 total yards and eight touchdowns.

Although he was the Bears' primary receiving weapon out of the backfield this year, his usage was erratic on a week-to-week basis, making him a volatile fantasy option. Signed through 2020, he'll likely continue to see his role grow in the offense, giving him the potential to see a leap in his fantasy production.