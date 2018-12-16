Cohen ran for 21 yards on five carries and added 31 yards and a touchdown on five receptions during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Packers. He lost a fumble during the contest.

Cohen put Chicago up by two scores in the closing seconds of the first half, taking the dump pass out in the flat and beating the defense to the pylon for a 12-yard touchdown catch. Cohen is averaging seven catches per game and has two touchdown receptions in his last four games -- obviously buoyed by Week 13's monster performance against the Giants. Fumbles remain a concern, however, as he has fumbled six times, losing three, in his last 10 games. Fortunately -- next Sunday's opponent, the 49ers, have recovered just one fumble this season.