Cohen will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Chiefs, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic Chicago reports.

The shifty second-year tailback is among 31 Bears who will remain on the sidelines for Saturday's matchup, leaving Benny Cunningham, Taquan Mizzell, Ryan Nall and Knile Davis to shoulder the load out of the backfield for the Bears on Saturday. Cohen could return to action during the preseason finale, or the staff could elect to save him and the rest of the regulars for Week 1.