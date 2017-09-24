Play

Cohen rushed 12 times for 78 yards and caught all four of his targets for 24 yards during Sunday's 23-17 overtime win over Pittsburgh.

Cohen's 6.5 yards per carry was a little misleading, as he was held in check most of the day outside of a 26-yard tote in the second quarter and his overtime scamper that appeared to be a game-winning touchdown. Unfortunately, he stepped out of bounds at the 37-yard line and the rush only went for 36 yards. Still, his explosiveness was on full display again Sunday, and he's carved out a significant role in the Chicago offense. The Bears have a short turnaround with a matchup against the Packers at Lambeau Field on Thursday, and the Green Bay defense hasn't been sharp the past two weeks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories