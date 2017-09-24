Bears' Tarik Cohen: Shows off explosiveness against Steelers
Cohen rushed 12 times for 78 yards and caught all four of his targets for 24 yards during Sunday's 23-17 overtime win over Pittsburgh.
Cohen's 6.5 yards per carry was a little misleading, as he was held in check most of the day outside of a 26-yard tote in the second quarter and his overtime scamper that appeared to be a game-winning touchdown. Unfortunately, he stepped out of bounds at the 37-yard line and the rush only went for 36 yards. Still, his explosiveness was on full display again Sunday, and he's carved out a significant role in the Chicago offense. The Bears have a short turnaround with a matchup against the Packers at Lambeau Field on Thursday, and the Green Bay defense hasn't been sharp the past two weeks.
