Cohen isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Panthers.

Coach Matt Nagy won't risk the health of several key skill-position players, including Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel and Trey Burton. Cohen himself is part of a new-look backfield in the wake of Jordan Howard's departure. While Cohen is expected to hold onto his change-of-pace role in the Bears offense, 2019 third-round pick David Montgomery and free-agent signing Mike Davis will vie for early-down and short-yardage work.

