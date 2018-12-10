Cohen rushed nine times for 69 yards, pulling in all four of his targets for another 20 yards in Sunday's 15-6 win over the Rams.

Cohen wasn't able to repeat last week's triple-threat performance, but he still turned in a fine fantasy outing for a backup running back. The 69 rushing yards actually marked a season high for the 23-year-old, but fantasy owners own Cohen for his pass-catching abilities in PPR formats, so any rushing yards are usually a bonus for his owners. He will look to do more in the receiving department (20 yards was his lowest total since Week 9) against the Packers on Sunday.