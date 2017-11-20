Bears' Tarik Cohen: Surprisingly logs 31 snaps
Cohen played 31 of 63 offensive snaps in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Lions.
Jordan Howard also logged 31 snaps, while Benny Cunningham only got 17. Part of Cohen's uptick was due to the team's usage of both him and Howard at the same time, but it also seems that the rookie took a chunk of Cunningham's usual work on passing downs. While the Bears had mostly been using Cunningham in those spots due to his pass blocking, it makes sense to allow Cohen some opportunities to develop. He took advantage Sunday, picking up 44 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, albeit with just four catches for 15 yards on six targets. Cohen could re-emerge as a PPR asset if his workload stabilizes around this level beyond Sunday. He logged 18 or fewer snaps in five of Chicago's previous six games entering Week 11.
