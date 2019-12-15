Bears' Tarik Cohen: Targeted 10 times in loss
Cohen caught seven passes for 57 yards and rushed eight times for 28 yards in the Bears' 21-13 loss to the Packers on Sunday.
Once the Bears fell behind by double digits early in the second half, Cohen logged full-time duty when the offense was in hurry-up mode, which led to him seeing at least 10 targets for the second time this season. This was the third time all season that he surpassed 50 yards from scrimmage, and aside from leagues that award a point per reception, he'll be a risky fantasy option at home in Week 16 against the Chiefs.
