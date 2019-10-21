Bears' Tarik Cohen: Targeted 10 times

Cohen rushed three times for 10 yards and caught nine passes for 19 yards in Chicago's 36-25 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

With the Chicago offense in complete disarray and unable to sustain drives, Cohen was needed to take pressure off Mitchell Trubisky. As a result, he was targeted 10 times, though he was barely able to exceed 2 yards per reception on his nine catches. He's only reached 30 combined yards once over his last five contests, and unless the situation changes, it would take a leap of faith to start him in fantasy lineups with the exception of PPR leagues where he can get easy points for catches.