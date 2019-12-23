Bears' Tarik Cohen: Targeted four times
Cohen caught three passes for 25 yards and rushed twice for eight yards in the Bears' 26-3 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.
Even though the Bears were trailing for most of the contest, Cohen saw just four targets, leading to a disappointing fantasy performance. Although he's posted 35 or fewer yards in three of his last four games, he's been targeted at least six times in four of his last six games, and his greatest value in a Week 17 matchup against the Vikings will be in leagues that allow a point per reception.
