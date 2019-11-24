Bears' Tarik Cohen: Targeted nine times

Cohen rushed six times for 25 yards and added seven receptions for 29 yards in the Bears' 19-14 victory over the Giants on Sunday.

For the second week in a row, Cohen led the Bears' backfield in touches, and during that time, he's posted his only performances of more than 50 yards this season. If he continues to see this level of usage as a runner and receiver, he'll be a useful flex option, especially in leagues that award a point perception.