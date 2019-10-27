Bears' Tarik Cohen: Targeted six times

Cohen rushed four times for nine yards and caught three passes for 37 yards in Chicago's 17-16 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

With this game being close throughout, the Bears were able to commit to David Montgomery as the primary running back, which kept Cohen from seeing more than three targets. He did most of his damage when lined up as a slot receiver, and catching a 31-yard pass down the seam to move the offense into scoring position. He's yet to rush for 20 yards in a game this season while reaching 40 receiving yards just a single time, and aside from averaging six receptions per contest, he's been a low-upside fantasy option in 2019.