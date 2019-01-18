Bears' Tarik Cohen: Thriving under new head coach
Cohen rushed 99 times for 444 yards and three touchdowns while securing 71 of 91 targets for 725 yards and five touchdowns over 16 games in 2018.
The arrival of ex-Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy worked wonders for Cohen, who generated eight touchdowns and 1,200 scrimmage yards in his first season under the first-year head coach. The same can't be said for fellow running back Jordan Howard, who ultimately finished the year with career lows in carries, rushing yards, and yards per carry while seeing Cohen eat into his workload. The Bears' wild-card loss to the Eagles was a bitter way to end the season for the versatile scatback -- Cohen gained just 27 yards and no scores on four touches -- but he averaged 10.6 touches and 73.1 scrimmage yards per game during the regular season, setting Cohen up for another solid season in Year 2 under Nagy in 2019.
