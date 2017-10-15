Cohen rushed 14 times for 32 yards, caught one of three targets for 14 yards and threw a 21-yard touchdown pass in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win over the Ravens.

Cohen's tremendous versatility was once again on display here, as he threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to tight end Zach Miller for the only first-half touchdown from either team. He failed to generate much in other aspects of the game, however, and has fallen short of 50 combined rushing and receiving yards in three consecutive weeks. Cohen now has a receiving touchdown, a passing touchdown and a punt return touchdown this season, and would have had a rushing score as well if he didn't step out of bounds on his way to the end zone against the Steelers in Week 3.