Cohen rushed 14 times for 32 yards, caught one of three targets for 14 yards and threw a 21-yard touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win over the Ravens.

Cohen's tremendous versatility was once again on display here, as he threw a 21-yard touchdown to tight end Zach Miller for the only first-half score from either team. He failed to generate much in other aspects of the game, however, and has fallen short of 50 combined rushing and receiving yards in three consecutive weeks. Cohen now has a receiving touchdown, a passing touchdown and a punt return touchdown this season, and he would have had a rushing score if he didn't step out of bounds on his way to the end zone against the Steelers in Week 3.