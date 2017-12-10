Cohen rushed 12 times for 80 yards and caught both of his targets for five yards during Sunday's 33-7 win over Cincinnati.

After exploding out of the gate, Cohen has hit a midseason wall, as Sunday's 85 yards from scrimmage were his highest mark since Week 3. His role in the passing game has stagnated since rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky took over, and Jordan Howard is locked in as the early-down back. As a result, there just haven't been many opportunities for Cohen to translate his game-breaking potential into fantasy production. It's also likely too risky to rely on his work in the return game in most settings.