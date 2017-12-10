Bears' Tarik Cohen: Totals 85 yards from scrimmage
Cohen rushed 12 times for 80 yards and caught both his targets for five yards during Sunday's 33-7 win over Cincinnati.
After exploding out of the gate, Cohen has hit a midseason wall, as Sunday's 85 yards from scrimmage were his highest mark since Week 3. His role in the passing game has stagnated since rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky took over, and Jordan Howard is locked in as the early-down back. As a result, there just haven't been many opportunities for Cohen to translate his game-breaking potential into fantasy production. It's also likely too risky to rely on his work in the return game in most settings.
More News
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...