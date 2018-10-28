Cohen rushed five times for 40 yards and caught one of three targets for a 70-yard touchdown in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Jets.

Cohen was extremely effective on a per-touch basis, delivering a strong performance despite getting the ball only six times. He found the end zone for the fourth straight game by taking a first-quarter screen 70 yards to the house against an all-out blitz. Cohen almost made a blunder in the return game by inexplicably touching a bouncing punt, but he was able to dive back on top of the ball. He'll stay firmly in the mix in Week 9 against Buffalo.