Bears' Tarik Cohen: Up to 190 pounds
Cohen said he added muscle in the offseason and is up to 190 pounds, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Cohen checked in at 179 pounds ahead of last year's draft -- where he was a fourth-round pick -- and was listed at 181 for the regular season. Given that he's only 5-foot-6, his current weight likely falls in the upper range of where he can comfortably play without sacrificing too much speed. Cohen came out of the gate fast with at least four catches and 48 scrimmage yards in each of his first four games, but ultimately finished the year with only 87 carries for 370 yards and two touchdowns and 53 catches for 353 yards and another score. New head coach Matt Nagy confirmed Jordan Howard's status as the lead back, but Cohen nonetheless figures to be a big part of the offense as the Bears look to open up their passing attack for Mitchell Trubisky's second season. In addition to competing with Benny Cunningham for playing time on passing downs, Cohen likely will push Howard for early down work. Howard has been remarkably unreliable as a receiving option, dropping 12 of 82 targets (14.6 percent) in two NFL seasons.
