Cohen was used in a variety of ways Sunday against the Falcons, taking snaps as a running back, slot receiver, outside receiver, wildcat quarterback and punt returner, Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Cohen took most of his 28 snaps as a running back, highlighted by a 46-yard scamper on a broken toss play and a 19-yard touchdown reception. He also caught at least two passes from the slot and another while lined up as an outside receiver when the Bears used empty backfields on clear passing downs. Cohen even handed the ball to Jordan Howard for a four-yard touchdown from the wildcat, though the Bears otherwise didn't appear to use the two running backs on the field at the same time. Cohen finished with five carries for 66 yards and eight catches for 47 yards (12 targets) on only 28 snaps, while Howard logged 38 of 67 snaps but was held to 13 carries for 52 yards and three catches for 14 yards (five targets). Howard is locked in as the lead runner behind a strong offensive line, but it's abundantly clear Cohen is one of the team's top receiving threats and will continue to handle passing-down work. Given the lack of other options, both running backs could remain productive, even if they are rarely on the field at the same time.