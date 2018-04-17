Bears' Tarik Cohen: Will see plenty of work in 2018
Cohen will see a bunch of touches in 2018 despite Jordan Howard working as the featured back, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
While discussing the Bears backfield during his media session, head coach Matt Nagy was quite clear about the pecking order, but the great news is that Cohen is unlikely to be forgotten, as he often was under the previous coaching staff. Nagy appears well-equipped to utilize playmakers in his offense, as he did with Kareem Hunt and Tyreek Hill last year with the Chiefs, and although Cohen may not see a heavy work load, he should get plenty of high-leverage touches, making him a breakout candidate.
