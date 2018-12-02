Cohen rushed eight times for 30 yards, hauled in 12 of 14 targets for 156 yards and returned two punts for 15 yards in the Bears' 30-27 overtime loss to the Giants on Sunday. He also completed a game-tying, one-yard touchdown pass with three seconds remaining in regulation.

Cohen turned in a jack-of-all-trades performance for the history books, posting career bests in receptions and receiving yardage while also sending the game into overtime with a one-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Miller as time expired in regulation. The 23-year-old easily paced all pass catchers in receptions and receiving yardage, eclipsing the century mark through the air for the second time this season. Cohen's production has been hard to trust from week to week, but he now has 19 receptions over the last two games with Chase Daniel under center. Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) is slated to return to action in Week 14 against the Rams, and Cohen will remain a highly viable asset as the fantasy postseason begins in many leagues.