Gipson (neck) is active for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Gipson was designated on the team's injury report as having a neck issue throughout the week, but he ultimately was still capable of logging three full practice sessions between Wednesday and Friday. He's expectedly gained clearance for the all-important NFC North showdown, aligning Gipson for his 16th start of the season at strong safety. He's totaled 63 tackles, seven pass deflections and two interceptions coming into Sunday's tilt.

