Bears' Tashaun Gipson: Gets one-year deal with Bears
Gipson (lower back) signed a one-year contract with the Bears on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Gipson was cut by the Texans last week, just one season after signing a three-year, $22.5 million deal with the team, and it didn't take him long to resurface in Chicago. Heading into his age-30 season, Gipson should be the favorite to replace Ha Ha Clinton-Dix as the Bears' starting strong safety across from Eddie Jackson, though he'll be faced with competition from Deon Bush.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Post-draft RB rankings
The Fantasy Football Today team unveils its latest rankings for 2020 after the NFL Draft shook...
-
Dynasty Trade Chart rich in rookies
Our first post-draft Dynasty trade chart is here, and the rookie class is already making an...
-
Dynasty rankings updates, mocks and more
Our Dynasty content has been updated to reflect the post-draft world and we're still adding...
-
Post-draft WR Rankings
The Fantasy Football Today team unveils its latest rankings for 2020 after the NFL Draft shook...
-
2020 Fantasy Football Best Ball rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Updated Dynasty TE rankings
This rookie tight end class may be underwhelming, but that doesn't mean we're short on upside.