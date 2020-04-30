Play

Gipson (lower back) signed a one-year contract with the Bears on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gipson was cut by the Texans last week, just one season after signing a three-year, $22.5 million deal with the team, and it didn't take him long to resurface in Chicago. Heading into his age-30 season, Gipson should be the favorite to replace Ha Ha Clinton-Dix as the Bears' starting strong safety across from Eddie Jackson, though he'll be faced with competition from Deon Bush.

