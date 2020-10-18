site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Tashaun Gipson: Picks off pass
RotoWire Staff
Gipson intercepted a pass while posting six tackles in the Bears' 23-16 victory over the Panthers on Sunday.
Gipson now has a pair of interceptions this season while averaging six tackles over the last four weeks, and he's shown a solid scoring floor, making him a reliable IDP option.
