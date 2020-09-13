site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Tashaun Gipson: Strong Chicago debut
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gipson notched seven stops in the Bears' 27-23 victory over Detroit on Sunday.
Gipson tied for the team lead in tackles, and after posting between 41 and 64 tackles in each of the last six seasons, he should continue to function as a high-floor IDP option.
