Young is expected to compete for the slot corner role with rookie Thomas Graham, Brendan Sugrue of USA Today reports.

Young allowed a passer rating of 85.1 last year, which was significantly better than the veteran corners the Bears posted last year. Although he could be the favorite to win the slot corner role, in recent practices, the Bears have moved rookie Kyler Gordon into the slot when the team used three receivers. As a result, the team moved Kindle Vildor to the outside while young moved to the sideline. So even if he's listed as the starting slot corner, Young's IDP value will hinge on whether Gordon moves to the slot on passing downs.