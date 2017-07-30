Bears' Taylor Boggs: Leaves practice early
Boggs left practice early Sunday with concussion-like symptoms, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Boggs will have to pass through the league's concussion protocol before he can make a return to the field. Last season, Boggs appeared in five games for the Cardinals.
