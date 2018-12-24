Bears' Taylor Gabriel: Another slow performance
Gabriel caught three passes for 28 yards while adding one rushing attempt for eight yards in the Bears' 14-9 victory over the 49ers.
Amazingly, Gabriel's three targets and 28 yards were third on the team, but that had to do with an ultra-conservative game plan the Bears used to control the clock. Over the last four games, he hasn't posted 35 receiving yards, and he'll be tough to use in fantasy lineups in Week 17 against a tough Minnesota defense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16