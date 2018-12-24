Gabriel caught three passes for 28 yards while adding one rushing attempt for eight yards in the Bears' 14-9 victory over the 49ers.

Amazingly, Gabriel's three targets and 28 yards were third on the team, but that had to do with an ultra-conservative game plan the Bears used to control the clock. Over the last four games, he hasn't posted 35 receiving yards, and he'll be tough to use in fantasy lineups in Week 17 against a tough Minnesota defense.