Bears' Taylor Gabriel: Bounces back against Vikings
Gabriel caught seven balls (nine targets) for 52 yards in Sunday's 25-20 win over Minnesota. He also ran the ball twice for 17 yards.
Gabriel led the Bears in targets, catches and receiving yards a week after not recording a catch. The nine targets were the second-highest total for the 27-year-old. This was likely a result of No. 1 wideout Allen Robinson drawing the much-tougher matchup against shutdown corner Xavier Rhodes. A similar target share could unfold Thursday against the Lions if Robinson is forced to matchup against Darius Slay.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 reactions, early waivers
Did we see the start of a new era in Baltimore? Fantasy owners definitely need to take notice...
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...