Gabriel caught seven balls (nine targets) for 52 yards in Sunday's 25-20 win over Minnesota. He also ran the ball twice for 17 yards.

Gabriel led the Bears in targets, catches and receiving yards a week after not recording a catch. The nine targets were the second-highest total for the 27-year-old. This was likely a result of No. 1 wideout Allen Robinson drawing the much-tougher matchup against shutdown corner Xavier Rhodes. A similar target share could unfold Thursday against the Lions if Robinson is forced to matchup against Darius Slay.