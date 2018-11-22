Gabriel brought in seven of eight targets for 49 yards in the Bears' 23-16 win over the Lions on Thursday.

Gabriel's reception total drew even with that of Tarik Cohen's for the team lead on the afternoon. The sixth-year wideout now has back-to-back seven-catch efforts, and he's logged an elevated 17 targets overall in the last pair of contests. However, Gabriel hasn't found the end zone since Week 4, a matter he'll try to rectify versus the vulnerable Giants defense in a Week 13 matchup on Dec. 2.