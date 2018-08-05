Gabriel did not practice Sunday due to a foot injury and is considered day-to-day, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic Chicago reports.

It's unclear exactly when Gabriel suffered the foot injury, but given that he is being viewed as day-to-day, it doesn't appear the wideout will be sidelined for too long. Gabriel has impressed during the start of training camp and is expected to play an important role this season as part of a revamped receiving unit in Chicago.