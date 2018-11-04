After Sunday's 41-9 win in Buffalo, coach Matt Nagy called Gabriel's right leg injury "soreness," Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago reports.

Despite limping off the field in the fourth quarter, Gabriel appears to have escaped Week 9 with a minor health issue. He finished the day with three catches (on five targets) for 45 yards, the latter of which he's achieved (at least) in four of the last five contests. Wednesday's injury report will reveal whether Gabriel's practice reps are impacted.

More News
Our Latest Stories