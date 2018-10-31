Gabriel (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

This is Gabriel's first appearance on the injury report as a member of the Bears, though he did miss time with a foot injury during the preseason. We may have an explanation for his disappointing snap share (67 percent) from Sunday's 24-10 win over the Jets, as common sense dictated increased involvement with Allen Robinson (groin) out of the lineup. Gabriel's ability to practice Wednesday, even in a limited capacity, suggests he's on track to suit up for Sunday's unappealing matchup at Buffalo. Meanwhile, Robinson opened the week of practice as a non-participant and may thus be headed for another absence.

