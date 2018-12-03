Gabriel caught three passes for 17 yards in Chicago's Week 13 loss to the Giants.

After notching a pair of 100-yard performances earlier in the season, Gabriel hasn't exceeded 52 receiving yards or scored a touchdown in any of his last seven contests. However, he's been targeted at least seven times in each of the last three games, and he's always a threat to make a big play, so his volume and and potential make him a borderline fantasy starter.

More News
Our Latest Stories