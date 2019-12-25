Play

Gabriel (concussion) was listed as a non-participant Wednesday on the Bears' estimated practice report, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Since sustaining his second concussion of the season in the Bears' Week 12 game against the Giants, Gabriel hasn't been able to practice in any fashion. At this point, Gabriel would appear to have little chance of gaining clearance from the NFL's concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's season finale against the Vikings.

