Gabriel (knee) was a full practice participant Thursday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Gabriel is on a similar path to last week, when he followed up a limited session Wednesday with an uncapped practice one day later. Such progress is welcome after he limped off the field near the conclusion of this past Sunday's win at Buffalo. With Allen Robinson (groin) set to return Week 10 versus the Lions, Gabriel will revert to a secondary option in the Bears' passing attack.

