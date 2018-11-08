Bears' Taylor Gabriel: Elevates to full practice
Gabriel (knee) was a full practice participant Thursday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.
Gabriel is on a similar path to last week, when he followed up a limited session Wednesday with an uncapped practice one day later. Such progress is welcome after he limped off the field near the conclusion of this past Sunday's win at Buffalo. With Allen Robinson (groin) set to return Week 10 versus the Lions, Gabriel will revert to a secondary option in the Bears' passing attack.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...