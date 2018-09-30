Bears' Taylor Gabriel: Enjoys breakout effort in blowout win
Gabriel brought in all seven targets for 104 yards and two touchdowns in the Bears' 48-10 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also rushed once for 10 yards.
Like teammate Tarik Cohen, Gabriel finally had a chance to showcase some of his game-breaking ability in the blowout win. The fifth-year speedster notched his first two touchdowns as a Bear in the process, posting a pair of three-yard scores in the second and third quarter. Gabriel will look to build on Sunday's breakout effort against the Dolphins in Week 6 following a Week 5 bye.
