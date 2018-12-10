Gabriel caught three passes for 22 yards in the Bears' Week 13 victory over the Rams.

Gabriel saw an impressive seven targets, but Mitch Trubisky was erratic as a passer in his return from a shoulder injury. With fewer than 25 yards in each of his last three games with Trubisky under center, along with the fact he hasn't scored a touchdown or surpassed 52 yards in any of his last eight games, he'll be tough to trust in the fantasy playoffs.