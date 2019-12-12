Bears' Taylor Gabriel: Held out Thursday
Gabriel (concussion) didn't practice Thursday.
Gabriel has made no noticeable progress through his second concussion of the season, putting him in danger of missing a third consecutive contest (and fifth overall in 2019). Friday's injury report could seal his fate on that front. Because fellow wideouts Cordarrelle Patterson (head, limited Thursday) and Javon Wims (knee, DNP on Wednesday and Thursday) also are tending to health concerns, the Bears are down to just Allen Robinson, Anthony Miller and rookie Riley Ridley at the moment.
