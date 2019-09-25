Play

Gabriel (concussion) didn't take part in Wednesday's practice, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

In the midst of his three-touchdown outburst Monday at Washington, Gabriel suffered a concussion, an injury that must be taken case by case. With no practice reps to kick off Week 4 prep, he isn't exactly in a great spot, but two sessions remain to prove his health before a potential visit to an independent neurologist.

